US says Houthis fired three missiles from Yemen toward Red Sea
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 06:04 IST
The U.S. Central Command said on Friday that Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the Red Sea.
It said there were no injuries or damage reported.
