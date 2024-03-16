Left Menu

US says Houthis fired three missiles from Yemen toward Red Sea

Updated: 16-03-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 06:04 IST
US says Houthis fired three missiles from Yemen toward Red Sea
The U.S. Central Command said on Friday that Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the Red Sea.

It said there were no injuries or damage reported.

