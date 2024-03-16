Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges 'zero tolerance' of racist abuse in LaLiga

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti called for a zero tolerance policy against LaLiga's recurring "racism problem" following more incidents of racist abuse directed at forward Vinicius Jr. On Thursday, Vinicius urged the European governing body UEFA to take action against alleged racist chants directed at him by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans. Real Madrid have also filed a complaint with the state prosecutor's office over hate and discrimination offences, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 14:48 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges 'zero tolerance' of racist abuse in LaLiga
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti called for a zero tolerance policy against LaLiga's recurring "racism problem" following more incidents of racist abuse directed at forward Vinicius Jr. On Thursday, Vinicius urged the European governing body UEFA to take action against alleged racist chants directed at him by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans.

Real Madrid have also filed a complaint with the state prosecutor's office over hate and discrimination offences, the LaLiga club said on Friday. The Brazil international has been a target of racist abuse on multiple occasions while playing in Spain, prompting a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee.

"The problem is there, I believe it is. I am not going to change my opinion" on racism in LaLiga, Ancelotti told reporters on Friday. Vinicius was also racially abused last year while playing at Valencia. Several were arrested after that incident, and Valencia banned four people for life.

"I think Valencia responded very well after their episode (with racism). It is others who have to act now. When we talk about zero tolerance, it is for us and for everyone," Ancelotti said. "I think it is necessary to act and eradicate these problems. They are very ugly things that affect everyone in our society. Criminals (who perpetuate racism) should not be out on the street, they should be somewhere else."

Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on March 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the Real Madrid forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024