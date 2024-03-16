Left Menu

UP: Three men get life term in 2012 murder case

A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2012, police officials said on Saturday. Additional District judge Kalpana Chauhan on Friday convicted Khaiber, Hasan and Hussain and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each convict, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:11 IST
A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2012, police officials said on Saturday. Additional District judge Kalpana Chauhan on Friday convicted Khaiber, Hasan and Hussain and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each convict, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said. The three men were booked for killing Shahrukh over personal rivalry in 2012. They attempted to hide his body but police managed to recover it and a case was registered at the Lisari Gate Police Station, the SSP said. Following the investigations, a charge sheet was filed against them, he said.

