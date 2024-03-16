Left Menu

Rajnath approves extension of resettlement facilities to cadets invalidated during military training

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:13 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities provided to cadets invalidated due to injuries during military training.

There have been demands including by the Army to extend the facilities to cadets who are forced to return home in view of injuries.

''Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities to cadets who are invalidated from military training on medical grounds due to the causes attributable to/aggravated by the training,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

''This decision has been taken as the cadets join military academies at a young age with the intention of joining as officers in the Armed Forces, and show a commitment to serve the nation in uniform, but are unfortunate in being invalidated,'' it said.

The ministry said since decades, cadets and their parents have been demanding such resettlement opportunities.

The ministry said around 10 to 20 get invalidated on medical grounds every year.

''Every year, young cadets at military academies undergo academic and military training with the prime objective of being commissioned as officers in the armed forces,'' it said.

''As per extant rules, such a cadet is treated as an officer only after commissioning. Instances occur where, given the rigours of military training, some cadets (10-20 per annum) are invalidated on medical grounds due to causes attributable to or aggravated by military training,'' it said.

It is not specifically clear what would be the facilities that would be extended under resettlement policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

