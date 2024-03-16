Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 88.51 lakh of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction functionary

The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 88.51 lakh of Shiv Sena faction functionary Suraj Chavan in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in distributing "khichdi" during COVID-19. Chavan, reportedly an associate of Aditya Thackeray, was found to have obtained work orders fraudulently and received tainted funds of Rs 1.35 crore. The funds were used to acquire residential and agricultural properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri. Chavan was arrested in January, and a Prosecution Complaint was filed against him on March 15. The ED's investigation is ongoing, with Chavan currently in judicial custody. Further updates are awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 88.51 lakh of Suraj Chavan, said to be a Shiv Sena (UBT) faction functionary, in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of ''khichdi'' among migrants during the COVID-19 period.

A statement issued by the ED said its Mumbai zonal office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 88.51 lakh in the form of a residential flat in Mumbai and a parcel of agricultural land in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district owned by Chavan under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chavan is said to be an associate of Aditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) faction chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

The ED started its probe on the basis of an FIR registered at the Agripada police station in Mumbai under various India Penal Code (IPC) sections on the basis of a preliminary enquiry of the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

The federal agency's investigation has revealed that Chavan had a role in obtaining work orders in favour of M/s Force One Multi Services, circumventing the eligibility criteria laid down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), against which he received tainted funds amounting to Rs 1.35 crore out of the proceeds of crime acquired by defrauding the BMC and the MCGM and by supplying ''khichdi'' packets of a lesser quantity, the statement said.

The said proceeds of Rs 1.35 crore were acquired by Chavan in the guise of salary and loans from M/s Force One Multi Services and diverted to acquire the attached immovable properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri in his name, the ED has said.

On January 17, Chavan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the offence of money laundering and is currently under judicial custody.

The ED also filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Chavan before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on March 15.

Further investigation is on, the statement said.

