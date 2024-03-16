Palestinian gunman killed after opening fire on settlement, Israeli military says

A Palestinian gunman opened fire toward a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and was then shot dead by Israeli soldiers there, Israel's military said. The man opened fire from the Palestinian cemetery in Hebron at the adjacent Jewish settlement, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported. It aired footage that showed a man standing between graves and firing an assault rifle.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. Violence in the West Bank has risen since the war in Gaza began, almost six months ago, with stepped-up Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

The absence of a breakthrough in Gaza ceasefire negotiations has added to fears that violence in the region will further flare during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which began this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)