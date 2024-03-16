Mossad chief expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on Sunday

David Barnea, head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, is expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks with Qatar's prime minister and Egyptian officials in Doha on Sunday, a source told Reuters on Saturday.

The source said the discussions would cover the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas on the ceasefire negotiations, including the number of Palestinian prisoners who could potentially be released in exchange for the remaining Israeli hostages as well as humanitarian aid to Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)