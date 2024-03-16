Aim is to achieve 75 pc voting in Nagpur, Ramtek Lok Sabha seats: Collector

The aim was to ensure 75 per cent voting in Nagpur and Ramtek Lok Sabha seats in the district, collector Vipin Itankar said on Saturday.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in the two constituencies on April 19.

''We have initiated Mission Distinction to get 75 per cent voting percentage,'' he said in a press conference attended by police commissioner Ravindra Singhal and other senior officials.

Nagpur Lok Sabha seat has 22,18,259 voters, comprising 1110840 male, 1107197 female and 222 transgender voters. Ramtek Lok Sabha seat has 2045717 voters consisting of 1043266 male, 1002396 female and 55 transgender voters, the official said.

''Nagpur district will have 4510 polling stations, of which 2105 will be in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat and 2405 in Ramtek,'' Itankar informed.

