Aim is to achieve 75 pc voting in Nagpur, Ramtek Lok Sabha seats: Collector
The district collector of Nagpur, Vipin Itankar, led an initiative to ensure 75% voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for Nagpur and Ramtek seats on April 19. This initiative, known as Mission Distinction, aims to encourage the 22,18,259 voters in Nagpur and 2045717 voters in Ramtek to participate in the democratic process. With a total of 4510 polling stations across the district, Itankar emphasized the importance of each vote. Police commissioner Ravindra Singhal and other officials attended the press conference to show their support for the mission. The focus is on engaging all voters, regardless of gender or identity, in the electoral process.
The aim was to ensure 75 per cent voting in Nagpur and Ramtek Lok Sabha seats in the district, collector Vipin Itankar said on Saturday.
Lok Sabha polls will be held in the two constituencies on April 19.
''We have initiated Mission Distinction to get 75 per cent voting percentage,'' he said in a press conference attended by police commissioner Ravindra Singhal and other senior officials.
Nagpur Lok Sabha seat has 22,18,259 voters, comprising 1110840 male, 1107197 female and 222 transgender voters. Ramtek Lok Sabha seat has 2045717 voters consisting of 1043266 male, 1002396 female and 55 transgender voters, the official said.
''Nagpur district will have 4510 polling stations, of which 2105 will be in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat and 2405 in Ramtek,'' Itankar informed.
