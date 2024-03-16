Left Menu

Retired teacher riding bicycle dies after being hit by truck in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:00 IST
Retired teacher riding bicycle dies after being hit by truck in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

A retired teacher riding a bicycle was killed on Saturday after he was allegedly hit by a truck on the national highway here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said that Raj Lal Sharma (63), a resident of the Bidanpur village under the Kokhraj police station area, was a teacher at the National Inter College of the Bharwari Municipal Council.

The CO said that on Saturday at around 11.30 am, Sharma, who was riding a bicycle, was allegedly hit by a truck coming from behind near the Kasiya village on the National Highway-2, due to which he died on the spot.

Vishwakarma said that after the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot along with the truck. When the villagers present at the spot chased him, the driver parked the truck near the Kokhraj police station and ran away.

Police have taken possession of the truck, and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

He added that the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024