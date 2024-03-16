Retired teacher riding bicycle dies after being hit by truck in UP's Kaushambi

A retired teacher riding a bicycle was killed on Saturday after he was allegedly hit by a truck on the national highway here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said that Raj Lal Sharma (63), a resident of the Bidanpur village under the Kokhraj police station area, was a teacher at the National Inter College of the Bharwari Municipal Council.

The CO said that on Saturday at around 11.30 am, Sharma, who was riding a bicycle, was allegedly hit by a truck coming from behind near the Kasiya village on the National Highway-2, due to which he died on the spot.

Vishwakarma said that after the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot along with the truck. When the villagers present at the spot chased him, the driver parked the truck near the Kokhraj police station and ran away.

Police have taken possession of the truck, and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

He added that the matter is being investigated.

