DGP, Corps commander review security situation in Jammu ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain and General officer Commanding of 16 Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region ahead of Lok Sabha elections, police said.

Updated: 16-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain and General officer Commanding of 16 Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region ahead of Lok Sabha elections, police said. Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituencies in the Jammu region are going to polls in the first two phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and 26 followed by three seats spread mostly in the Kashmir valley, including Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla on May 7, 13 and 20, respectively. "The DGP and corps commander of the strategic 16 corps jointly presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed the security in the Jammu region keeping in view, among other things, the forthcoming parliamentary elections," a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior army commanders and police officers, including Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IG BSF D K Boora, province-level senior officers of the central agencies and representative officers from other central armed police forces, including the CRPF. A wide range of security challenges facing the region were discussed in detail during the meeting, the spokesman said.

He said keeping in view the different strengths and expertise of different agencies and forces, coordination modules and action plans were drawn for execution.

