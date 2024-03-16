Left Menu

Court seeks action taken report against cop kicking namazis in Inderlok

Let an action taken report be called from the concerned deputy commissioner of police DCP for May 1, Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kaushal said.Advocate Faraz Khan in his complaint said the nonsense act of the accused disturbed the harmony and peace in society, besides violating the fundamental rights of the people.The plea sought the courts directions to summon and prosecute the accused and registering of a case against him.According to police, the sub-inspector had been suspended immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:42 IST
A court here on Saturday sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police on a plea filed for summoning and prosecution of a sub-inspector who shoved and kicked some people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi.

The incident took place during a Friday prayer around 2 pm on March 8 near the Inderlok Metro Station. The act of the policeman was captured on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

''Arguments heard. Let an action taken report be called from the concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for May 1,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kaushal said.

Advocate Faraz Khan in his complaint said the ''nonsense act'' of the accused disturbed the harmony and peace in society, besides violating the fundamental rights of the people.

The plea sought the court's directions to summon and prosecute the accused and registering of a case against him.

According to police, the sub-inspector had been suspended immediately.

