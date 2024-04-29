Left Menu

KEC International Bags Orders Valued at Rs 1,036 Crore Across India and International Markets

KEC International secured Rs 1,036 crore in orders for overhead transmission lines in UAE, towers, hardware, poles in Americas, additional rail work in India, and various cables globally. These orders boost the order book and strengthen the presence in Middle East and abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:28 IST
KEC International Bags Orders Valued at Rs 1,036 Crore Across India and International Markets
  • Country:
  • India

KEC International on Monday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in the domestic and international markets.

The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) division has secured orders for setting up overhead transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, KEC International said in a regulatory filing.

The railways business has secured an order for additional work in the conventional segment in India, while the cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, ''these order wins have significantly enhanced our order book in the international T&D market and further strengthened our presence in the Middle East. The order inflows at the start of the financial year reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted order intake for the year.'' KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.

It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024