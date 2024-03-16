Man, 22, arrested for raping woman in UP's Bhadohi
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman here and threatening to upload her private video online, police said. Rahul Yadav, a resident of Handia in Prayagraj district, was booked on Friday under charges of rape and criminal intimidation for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.
He was arrested from near Gyanpur-Gopiganj tri-section here, police said.
Gyanpur Police Station SHO Vinod Kumar Tiwari Yadav used to talk to the woman while visiting his elder's brother's in-laws who live in her village.
On March 3, he took her on a motorcycle to a place and raped her and also made a video of it, he said.
According to police, after the incident, he blackmailed her into having sex with him several times till March 5 using the video.
Tiwari said the victim herself approached police on Friday evening and lodged a complaint against Yadav.
The medical examination of the woman is yet to be conducted, the SHO said.
