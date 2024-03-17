Left Menu

Guatemala says offices of its honorary consul in Haiti have been ransacked

It has also prompted the United States to fly in troops to beef up security at the American Embassy and seemingly quash speculation that senior government officials might be leaving.While Haitis main airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince remains closed following gang attacks, the US State Department said it would be offering limited charter flights for American citizens from the less chaotic northern city of Cap-Haitien.

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 17-03-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 06:32 IST
Guatemala says offices of its honorary consul in Haiti have been ransacked

The government of Guatemala said on Saturday that the offices of its honorary consul in Haiti was ransacked, the latest in the Caribbean nation's recent wave of violent chaos.

Gangs have raged through Haiti in recent weeks, attacking key institutions and shutting down the main international airport.

Guatemala's Foreign Ministry did not give any details of damage or thefts during Friday's attack on the consulate, nor did it say who was responsible.

The ministry said only "paperwork and documentation of the last four or five years had been previously transferred'' to the Guatemala Embassy for Haiti, which is located in the neighbouring Dominican Republic.

Chaos is nothing new to Haiti, but the recent upheaval has been particularly brutal and prompted Prime Minister Ariel Henry to pledge that he will resign, a key demand of the gangs.

The violence has pushed many Haitians to the brink of famine and left the country's government in a state of turmoil. It has also prompted the United States to fly in troops to beef up security at the American Embassy and seemingly quash speculation that senior government officials might be leaving.

While Haiti's main airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince remains closed following gang attacks, the US State Department said it would be offering limited charter flights for American citizens from the less chaotic northern city of Cap-Haitien. But it warned that US citizens should consider the flights "only if you think you can reach Cap-Haitien airport safely''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024