2 held with Rs 55 lakh charas in Navi Mumbai

Police arrested a roto artist and another person after seizing charas (cannabis) valued at Rs 55.68 lakh from them in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

Acting on an intelligence input, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap near Papdichapada village in Panvel area on Saturday evening.

When the accused arrive there late night, the police apprehended them.

During their search, 1.85 kg of charas was seized from the duo, ANC's senior police inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

The accused, both residents of neighbouring Mumbai, included a 38-year-old roto artist and a 32-year-old man working as meter reader of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the official said.

Chowdhary said they were trying to find out the source of the contraband and its potential buyers with an aim to curb the drug syndicate operating in Navi Mumbai. An FIR was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

