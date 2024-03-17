Bangladeshi couple arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Sunday. The couple did not possess any documents for their entry into India and their stay in the country, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a team from Turbhe police station raided a room in the Rathi-Bangalipada locality late on Saturday night and nabbed the couple, an official said.
Anarul Ashraf Sardar (34) and his wife Mithu Anarul (27) have been arrested under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said. The couple did not possess any documents for their entry into India and their stay in the country, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
