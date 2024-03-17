Left Menu

Odisha: 2 brothers arrested for posing as ED officers, extorting money from govt officials

So, they hatched a plan to cheat government employees, police said.Posing as Additional Director of ED Bhubaneswar, they contacted about 300 officers of different government departments of the state over the phone.They succeeded in extorting money from some of the officers, and in total payments of more than Rs 16 lakh have been traced.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:13 IST
Odisha: 2 brothers arrested for posing as ED officers, extorting money from govt officials
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkenal district for allegedly posing as Enforcement Directorate officers, and extorting money from government officials, police said on Sunday.

Tarinisen Mohapatra (30) and Brahmashankar Mohapatra (27) were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police from their home in Dhenkanal town on Saturday, they said.

The brothers borrowed a huge amount of money and were not being able to repay the lenders. So, they hatched a plan to cheat government employees, police said.

Posing as ''Additional Director of ED Bhubaneswar'', they contacted about 300 officers of different government departments of the state over the phone.

They succeeded in extorting money from some of the officers, and in total payments of more than Rs 16 lakh have been traced. They used to take payments through PhonePe and GPay, and issued fake ''clearance letters'' to the officers, clearing them of all ''charges''.

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Chhatrapur sub-collector Debadatta Mohanta, an STF officer said.

A laptop, a desktop, five mobile phones, bank passbooks and chequebooks, fake ID cards and 17 ATM cards were seized from them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024