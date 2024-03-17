Left Menu

Overnight shooting kills 2 and wounds 5 in Washington, D.C., police say

An early morning shooting in Washington, D.C., killed two people and wounded five others on Sunday, police said.Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest around 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a news briefing from the scene.Seven people were shot at a single location and the surviving five victims, all adults, were transported to area hospitals, Carroll said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:22 IST
Carroll asked for the public's assistance in gathering information about the shooting. A social media post by the metropolitan police said the department had a description of a suspect moving on foot, but there was no immediate report of an arrest.

