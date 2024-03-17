Odisha: Poppy plants worth over Rs 3.10 crore destroyed inside tiger reserve

Poppy plants worth over Rs 3.10 crore were destroyed in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team destroyed about 1.55 lakh poppy plants cultivated in Jojoguda and Phulbadi villages located inside the reserve, SP S Susree said.

The plants were set on fire in the presence of independent witnesses, an executive magistrate, and officers of the forest, excise and revenue departments, she said.

Two cases have been registered at the Jashipur police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in connection with it, she added.

Earlier, 5.41 lakh poppy plants worth Rs 10.96 crore were destroyed inside the reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)