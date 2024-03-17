Morocco seizes 10.5 tons of cannabis from fishing boat

Moroccan police seized 10.5 metric tons of cannabis resin from a fishing boat in Agadir on Sunday and arrested 13 suspects.

Investigations into potential connections with international drug trafficking networks are ongoing, a police statement said.

Morocco - a major cannabis producer - has allowed the cultivation, export and use of cannabis for medicine or industry since 2021, but not for recreational purposes.

