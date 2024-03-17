Left Menu

Man held for vandalising vehicles, extortion in Latur

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly vandalising vehicles and extorting money from street vendors in Maharashtras Latur city, an official said on Sunday. The two accused allegedly brandished sharp weapons and threatened people in the Barshi Road locality on Friday night, he said.The duo vandalised vehicles, stole a mobile phone and extorted money from street vendors, the official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:27 IST
Man held for vandalising vehicles, extortion in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly vandalising vehicles and extorting money from street vendors in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Sunday. The police arrested Toheed Akbar Pathan on Saturday, and launched a manhunt for another accused involved in the incident that occurred at Barshi Road, the official said. The two accused allegedly brandished sharp weapons and threatened people in the Barshi Road locality on Friday night, he said.

The duo vandalised vehicles, stole a mobile phone and extorted money from street vendors, the official said. The police have recovered two stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle from the arrested accused, who is a history sheeter involved in cases of theft among other crimes, he said. The accused has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Weapons Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024