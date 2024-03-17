Left Menu

Swiss police stop far-right Austrian politician speaking at event

A far-right Austrian politician was stopped by the police from speaking at an event in the Swiss canton of Aargau on Saturday after the organisers didn't comply with a police request for the event to be cancelled.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:36 IST
Swiss police stop far-right Austrian politician speaking at event
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A far-right Austrian politician was stopped by the police from speaking at an event in the Swiss canton of Aargau on Saturday after the organisers didn't comply with a police request for the event to be cancelled. Martin Sellner, leader of the Identitarian Movement - classified in 2019 by Germany's domestic intelligence service as an extreme right-wing group in a sign of official concern about radicals with anti-Islamic and racist views - had travelled to Tegerfelden to present at the event organized by a Swiss group called "Junge Tat" (Young Deed).

Sellner had planned to speak on "remigration", a concept whereby some immigrants could be forced to leave - even if they have citizenship. "The police in the Kanton of Aargau, Switzerland stormed a speech, turned off the electricity, handcuffed me and performed a push back," Sellner wrote on social media platform X. "I am not allowed to enter Aargau for 2 months."

Aargau police confirmed they had shut down the event after organises failed to comply with a request to do so. "To ensure public safety and prevent confrontations with people from the opposing side, the speaker at the event was stopped and ordered to leave the cantonal territory," Aargau police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024