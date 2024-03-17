Left Menu

Man held for killing father-in-law in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:01 IST
A man was held in Nagpur for allegedly killing his father-in-law over a family dispute, a police official said on Sunday.

The murder took place in Fetri village in Kalmeshwar police station area, around 40 km from here, on Friday, he added. ''Yashwant Shankar Ingale (65) was brutally murdered in his sleep by his son-in-law Firoz Shabbir Sheikh (34). Ingale was hit on the head with a rod. The cause may be the discord between Sheikh and his wife,'' he said.

He also attacked his wife, who is critically injured and hospitalised, the official added.

He was arrested and charged with murder, the official said.

