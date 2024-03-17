EU's von der Leyen says Gaza is facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:38 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that Gaza was facing famine and there had to be a rapid ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.
"Gaza is facing famine and we cannot accept this," von der Leyen told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
"It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."
