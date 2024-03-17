EU's von der Leyen says Gaza is facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that Gaza was facing famine and there had to be a rapid ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Gaza is facing famine and we cannot accept this," von der Leyen told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)