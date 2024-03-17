Left Menu

Fire at plastic godown in Kolkata

On March 17 in Kolkata, a fire erupted at a plastic godown in Bantala area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly responded with 10 fire tenders to extinguish the flames. While the fire has been contained, the cause remains unknown. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what sparked the blaze. The quick and efficient response from the fire department helped prevent any casualties. The surrounding area was monitored to ensure the fire did not spread further. Further updates on the situation are awaited as investigations continue.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:12 IST
A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Bantala area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, a senior officer said. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

''The fire has been brought under control but the cause is yet to be ascertained,'' a senior officer of the fire department said.

