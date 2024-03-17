Fire at plastic godown in Kolkata
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:12 IST
A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Bantala area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, a senior officer said. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.
''The fire has been brought under control but the cause is yet to be ascertained,'' a senior officer of the fire department said.
