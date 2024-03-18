Ukrainian shelling kills an election official in Russian-controlled Berdyansk, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:08 IST
Ukrainian shelling killed an election commission official in the Russia-controlled town of Berdyansk on Sunday, the state TASS news agency reported, citing the internal affairs ministry.
Sunday was the last of three days of voting in Russia's presidential election, which it extended to parts of Ukraine it has claimed as its own.
