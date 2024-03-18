Left Menu

10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, search on for survivors

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed here late on Sunday night, officials said.The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, they said.An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 03:49 IST
10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, search on for survivors
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed here late on Sunday night, officials said.

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, they said.

''An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on,'' a police official said.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, ''I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief.'' ''I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team,'' he said.

Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024