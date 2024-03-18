10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, search on for survivors

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed here late on Sunday night, officials said.

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, they said.

''An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on,'' a police official said.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, ''I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief.'' ''I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team,'' he said.

Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

