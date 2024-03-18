Left Menu

Football coach killed after dumper hits him in Navi Mumbai

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said. A dumper hit Nair's vehicle.

Football coach killed after dumper hits him in Navi Mumbai
A 69-year-old football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said. The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said.

A dumper hit Nair's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's daughter, a case was registered against the dumper driver, Gokarni Sahani, under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A, (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said. A probe was on into the incident.

