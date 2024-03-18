Left Menu

China urges citizens in Singapore to 'stay away' from gambling

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 08:48 IST
  • China

The Chinese embassy in Singapore on Monday urged Chinese citizens in the city-state to "stay away" from gambling, and said cross-border gambling violates Chinese laws.

The embassy "solemnly reminded" the majority of Chinese citizens in Singapore to enhance their legal awareness and stay away from gambling, saying in a statement that gambling is strictly prohibited by law in China.

"Even if overseas casinos are legally opened, cross-border gambling by Chinese citizens is suspected of violating the laws of our country," adding that embassies and consulates may not be able to provide consular protection for violations.

