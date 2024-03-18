Satyendar Jain's regular plea dismissed by SC

Left Menu

The Supreme Court dismissed the regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, asking him to surrender immediately. The top court had earlier reserved its verdict on his bail plea, which was filed in connection to a case involving money laundering through companies allegedly linked to him. Jain, who was arrested by the ED in 2022, has been on interim bail since 2023 on medical grounds. Despite his counsel's request to surrender in a week, the court rejected the plea. Jain had previously been granted bail by a trial court in a case registered by the CBI in 2017.

Updated: 18-03-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:00 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked Jain, who is out on interim bail, to surrender forthwith.

The top court rejected an oral request by Jain's counsel to allow him to surrender in a week's time.

On January 17, the top court had reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea.

The top court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023 on medical grounds and it has been extended from time to time.

Jain has moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

