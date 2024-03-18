Left Menu

ED raids 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in fake cancer drugs case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:55 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided multiple locations in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a case of manufacture and sale of spurious cancer medicines, official sources said.

The federal agency searched 10 locations and recovered about Rs 65 lakh in cash from two locations.

The money laundering case was registered taking cognisance of a Delhi Police crime branch case registered last week to probe an organised criminal racket allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling of cancer and chemotherapy drugs to certain hospitals in Delhi-NCR, the sources said.

The premises of the main suspects and their associates such as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez Malik, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay and Tushar Chauhan were covered by the ED. Out of the total cash, Rs 23 lakh was recovered from a bean bag kept in the house of Suraj Sharma, the sources said.

Police have arrested a dozen people, including an IIT-BHU graduate, in this case till now. According to the police, Viphil Jain was the ''mastermind'' of the racket.

Neeraj Chauhan, who previously worked as a manager in the Oncology Department of reputed hospitals, joined Jain in 2022 and leveraged his experience in getting ''fake'' chemotherapy injections at affordable rates.

The accused were charged by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of the drug as a different drug or preparation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

