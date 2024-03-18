2 found dead with stab wounds in outer Delhi's Ranhola

Left Menu

Two men were found dead with stab wounds in the outer Delhis Ranhola area, police said on Monday.A call was received on Sunday at 9.44 pm about a man lying in a pool of blood near the areas fish market, police said.A local police team reached the spot and took the man to Jaffarpur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were found dead with stab wounds in the outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Monday.

A call was received on Sunday at 9.44 pm about a man lying in a pool of blood near the area's fish market, police said.

A local police team reached the spot and took the man to Jaffarpur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The man was identified as Mukesh, aged 34, they said.

An officer said while the man was being taken to the hospital, some locals informed the police team about another body found nearby. That man was later identified as 33-year-old Rajesh, who too had stab wounds. The officer said police are checking the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the attackers. Prima facie, it appears that both men were robbed before they were killed, the person said.

A family member of Rajesh told PTI that he and Mukesh were friends and both drove goods van.

He said Rajesh had been jailed once in a case of snatching and was currently out on bail. He is survived by his wife, who lives in Dwarka.

Another police officer said Mukesh is survived by his wife and mother, who live near the spot where he was found. Both bodies were found metres away from each other, police said. ''We suspect that the attackers chased Rajesh and then stabbed him to death. With the help of the witnesses the sequence of the incident is being corroborated,'' officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

