Three arrested in Himachal, heroin seized

Police arrested three men with 10.67 grams of heroin during a surprise check in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused are Rajneesh Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Sunil Kumar and Vishal from Hamirpur.

A case has been registered under provisions of the NDPS Act, the police said.

