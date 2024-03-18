Man drowns in check dam in Himachal's Una

A 50-year-old rickshaw-puller drowned in a check dam in the Amb subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Monday.

Buta Singh, a resident of Punjab, had come to Baba Badbhag Singh Maidi along with some friends on Sunday but got separated from them.

His body was spotted floating in the dam by some devotees passing by.

The police pulled the body out and sent it to the regional hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway, the police said.

In a separate incident, the son of a retired IAS officer allegedly killed himself at home in Shimla town on Monday.

The 27-year-old was found hanging in his home, where he lived alone.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot but the police refused to divulge its contents. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

