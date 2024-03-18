Drunk man stabs sister-in-law in domestic row in outer Delhi's Alipur

The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death during a domestic row in the outer Delhi's Alipur area, an officer said on Monday.

On Friday evening, Puran Singh had a fight with his wife Moni and went after her with a knife, but ended up stabbing his sister-in-law Ritu in the neck, the officer said. Moni and Ritu were sisters and lived with their husbands in the same house.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh, on Friday evening, Ritu's husband Kharju's leg touched Moni's leg and the act was noticed by Puran. ''He (Puran) picked a fight with Moni over this and ran behind her holding a knife. Ritu tried to pacify him, but he stabbed her in the neck due to which she died,'' he said.

Puran, who had fled after the incident, was nabbed by a team later.

''We arrested Singh, who confessed to his crime and told police that he was under the influence of alcohol,'' said the DCP.

