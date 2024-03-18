Left Menu

Teen held under Arms Act for cutting birthday cake with sword

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:34 IST
  Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was held in Nagpur for cutting his birthday cake with a sword and posting pictures of it on social media, a police official said on Monday.

Rahul Mohnikar was held after his house was raided, during which the sword was seized, the Umred police station official said.

''He had celebrated his birthday on Saturday night. He was booked under the provisions of Arms Act,'' the official added.

