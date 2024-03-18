Cuba summons top U.S. diplomat in Havana to meeting, blasts embassy for 'interference'
Cuba's foreign ministry said it had summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Benjamin Ziff, to a meeting on Monday following protests on the island the previous day, accusing the U.S. embassy in Havana of interfering in Cuba's internal affairs.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that the United States had proven incapable of observing "minimal standards of decency and honesty," in reference to posts the U.S. embassy shared on social media immediately following the Sunday protests.
