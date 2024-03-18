Left Menu

BOJ to call time on negative interest rates and end yield curve control - Nikkei

The Bank of Japan is set to decide on ending its negative interest rate policy and also call time on its yield curve control and purchase of risk assets at its board meeting through Tuesday, Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. The country's central bank, which is holding a two-day policy meeting is preparing to draw the line on much of its "massive" monetary easing program, the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:05 IST
BOJ to call time on negative interest rates and end yield curve control - Nikkei

The Bank of Japan is set to decide on ending its negative interest rate policy and also call time on its yield curve control and purchase of risk assets at its board meeting through Tuesday, Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The country's central bank, which is holding a two-day policy meeting is preparing to draw the line on much of its "massive" monetary easing program, the report said. "With the BOJ's goal of sustainable 2% inflation in sight, the bank is moving to guide interest rates higher for the first time in 17 years," Nikkei said.

BOJ officials, including Governor Kazuo Ueda, have recently stressed the timing of a shift away from negative rates would depend on the outcome of this year's annual wage negotiations between workers and employers. The country's largest firms have agreed to raise wages by 5.28% for 2024, the heftiest pay hikes in 33 years, the country's largest union group said on Friday.

Higher pay hikes will likely increase the chances of exiting negative rates, as the offers by big corporates generally set the tone for those by smaller firms, Reuters reported earlier in the month. The BOJ is also planning to wind down on yield curve control, a policy it had introduced in Sept. 2016 under which the central bank would buy huge quantities of the country's government bonds to keep short-term yields near its target of minus 0.1% and long-term yields around zero, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024