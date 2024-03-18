Left Menu

Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Kochi; no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:10 IST
  • India

A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday.

The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident.

''At about 5 PM, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway,'' it said in a brief statement.

It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported.

''Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe,'' the Navy said.

''An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered,'' it added.

