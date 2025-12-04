Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:22 IST
DRI seizes 2.29 kg hybrid ganja at Kochi airport, one held
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a man and seized 2.29 kg of suspected hybrid ganja at the Kochi airport here on Thursday, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Biju Febin, who arrived on a domestic flight from Chennai around 1.35 am, DRI sources said.

Officials said the suspected hybrid cannabis is valued at around Rs 2 crore.

According to officials, Febin had travelled to Visakhapatnam to procure the hybrid ganja.

On his return journey, he flew from Visakhapatnam to Chennai, then boarded another flight to Kochi, DRI sources said.

Following a tip-off, DRI officers intercepted him while he was exiting the airport.

On checking his baggage, four packets weighing 574 grams each, totalling 2.29 kg, were recovered.

A detailed investigation has been launched to trace the source of the narcotic substance, a DRI official said.

The accused will be produced before the court for remand proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

