Customs foils bid to smuggle 11 endangered birds at Kochi airport

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:56 IST
An attempt to smuggle 11 endangered birds into the country was foiled at the Kochi international airport on Thursday, Customs officials said.

According to Customs, the birds were seized from the baggage of a family consisting of a husband, wife, and their seven-year-old son, hailing from Malappuram.

The family, who arrived from Thailand early in the morning, was intercepted based on suspicion, officials said.

A check by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) led to the recovery of 11 live birds.

Customs said the seized birds fall under Appendix I and II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The passengers claimed they had bought the birds as pets and were unaware of import regulations, officials said.

A detailed investigation has been launched to determine whether the family is involved in the illegal trade of exotic species.

It has been decided to send the seized birds back to Thailand.

The passengers were handed over to forest officials for further action, Customs added.

