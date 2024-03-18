Left Menu

Three judges transferred, 5 elevated as permanent judges

18-03-2024
Three judges were on Monday transferred to different high courts while five additional judges were elevated as permanent judges.

According to separate law ministry notifications, Justice Sujoy Paul of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court stand transferred to the Telangana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Kerala High Court has been posted to the Karnataka High Court.

Separately, five additional judges of the Allahabad High Court were elevated as permanent judges.

They are justices Saurabh Srivastava, Om Prakash Shukla, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Jyotsna Sharma and Surendra Singh-I.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called permanent judges.

