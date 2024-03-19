Panama says has no knowledge of Iranian-owned ships on registry
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 00:42 IST
Panama's maritime authority said on Monday it has no knowledge of ships owned by Iranians being in its registry, following concerns from U.S. authorities on the matter.
The United States asked Panama last week to ban Iranian vessels sanctioned by Washington from using its flag.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Panama
- Iranian
- Iranians
- Washington
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panamanian electoral court bars former president Martinelli's candidacy in May elections
US condemns sentencing of Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour who won a Grammy
Panama's electoral court annuls ex-President Martinelli's run for presidency
Panama's Martinelli appeals court decision ruling him ineligible for 2024 election
Peru arrests an Iranian man accused of planning an attack on an Israeli citizen