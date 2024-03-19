Odisha court awards 18 months jail to temple priest for sexually harassing foreign tourist
A priest from Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually harassing a Swedish tourist. The incident occurred on February 19 and the priest, Kundan Mahapatra, was arrested the same day. The trial concluded in just four weeks, with Mahapatra being convicted for his crime.
- Country:
- India
A court in the Odisha capital sentenced a 'sevayat' (priest) of Shree Lingaraj Temple here to 18 months of imprisonment for sexually harassing a woman foreign tourist.
The court of the judicial magistrate first class on Monday pronounced the judgment within four weeks of the crime.
Kundan Mahapatra, the convict, sexually harassed the Swedish tourist on February 19 when she was roaming alone near the 11th Century Lingaraj temple here.
Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police and the priest was arrested the same day.
The police filed the charge sheet in just four days (February 23) and the trial began on February 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Kundan Mahapatra
- Swedish
- Shree Lingaraj Temple
ALSO READ
Indian Super League: Murray's late strike helps Chennaiyin beat Odisha FC 2-1
Breach in Indravati canal submerges village, farmlands in Odisha’s Kalahandi
Odisha govt signs MoU with IIT-Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to blind students
35 companies of BSF to be deployed in Odisha for polls: DIG
Odisha bans single-use plastic in national parks, sanctuaries from April 1