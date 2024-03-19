Odisha court awards 18 months jail to temple priest for sexually harassing foreign tourist

A court in the Odisha capital sentenced a 'sevayat' (priest) of Shree Lingaraj Temple here to 18 months of imprisonment for sexually harassing a woman foreign tourist.

The court of the judicial magistrate first class on Monday pronounced the judgment within four weeks of the crime.

Kundan Mahapatra, the convict, sexually harassed the Swedish tourist on February 19 when she was roaming alone near the 11th Century Lingaraj temple here.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police and the priest was arrested the same day.

The police filed the charge sheet in just four days (February 23) and the trial began on February 26.

