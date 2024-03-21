Left Menu

Legal team on its way to SC Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:36 IST
Legal team on its way to SC Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi
Delhi Minister Atishi on Thursday said a legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court to seek ''quashing'' of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In a post on X, the AAP leader said, ''We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself.'' In another post, she said, ''Our legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court, to ask for an urgent hearing.'' Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid a campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

