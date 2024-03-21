Left Menu

Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing - police

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:22 IST
Representative image

A suicide bombing in front of a bank in Afghanistan's Kandahar city killed at least three people and injured 12 others on Thursday, local police said.

Later on Thursday Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel. The blast killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.

