Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing - police
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:22 IST
A suicide bombing in front of a bank in Afghanistan's Kandahar city killed at least three people and injured 12 others on Thursday, local police said.
Later on Thursday Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel. The blast killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kandahar
- Islamic
- Afghanistan
- Telegram
Advertisement