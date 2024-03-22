Left Menu

Third man charged with murder in shooting at Super Bowl rally in Kansas City

Terry Young, 20, faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges for opening fire during an altercation on Feb. 14 near the city's landmark Union Station, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:17 IST
Third man charged with murder in shooting at Super Bowl rally in Kansas City

A third man was charged on Thursday with murder after a gunfight on the fringe of a Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri, last month killed one person and wounded more than 20 others in a quarrel over eye contact, prosecutors said. Terry Young, 20, faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges for opening fire during an altercation on Feb. 14 near the city's landmark Union Station, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement. The incident occurred while throngs of fans had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Local radio personality Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, 43, was killed while 25 people, including nine children, were wounded in the bloodshed that unfolded following a parade and rally. "The victims were caught in gunfire after the defendant and other individuals fired weapons in response to a verbal argument," Baker said. A lawyer for Young was not listed in online court records. Six days after the bloodshed, Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays, 23, of suburban Raytown were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Two teenagers were also charged as juveniles in family court with firearms offenses and resisting arrest. Prosecutors have said they would seek to also charge the two minors as adults, and that the investigation was continuing. An account of the shooting pieced together from witnesses and video footage determined the violence started when Mays and a group of individuals who confronted him "began arguing about why they were staring at each other," police said in a sworn affidavit.

While all three men are charged with murder, Baker said the evidence shows it was a bullet fired from Miller's weapon that struck and killed Lopez-Galvan. Conviction for second-degree murder in Missouri is punishable by a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years or life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024