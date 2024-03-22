Left Menu

Report: Italy's Meloni victim of deep fake porn images, seeking symbolic compensation from suspects

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:22 IST
Report: Italy's Meloni victim of deep fake porn images, seeking symbolic compensation from suspects
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has been asked to testify in court July 2 in the trial of two men who are accused of making deep fake pornographic images using her face and posting them online, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Meloni, who is listed as an injured party in the Sassari, Sardinia trial, is seeking 100,000 euros in damages and will donate any award to an interior ministry fund for women victims of domestic violence, ANSA quoted her attorney Maria Giulia Marongiu as saying Tuesday.

According to ANSA, Italy's postal police in 2020 identified the father and son who allegedly uploaded the deep fake images to a US-based porn site by tracing the data to one of their cell phones. At the time Meloni was not premier, but head of her Brothers of Italy party.

Marongiu has said any award would be "symbolic." She said she hoped Meloni's decision to pursue the case would send a message to women who are victim of such abuses of power to not be afraid to file complaints, ANSA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024