Arab ministers brief US's Blinken on vision for Gaza ceasefire and two-state solution, Egypt's Foreign Ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:50 IST
Arab ministers, along with a Palestinian official, in Cairo briefed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on their vision on the current situation in Gaza and the necessity of a ceasefire followed by a political settlement via the implementation of a two-state solution, a statement from Egyptian Foreign ministry said Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cairo
- Arab
- Palestinian
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Egyptian
- U.S.
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State of the Union guests: IVF baby, Assange's brother, parents of WSJ's Gershkovich
Three Western states propose more water cuts to save Colorado River
The Top 10 Must-Visit IGaming in the United States for 2024
At least two injured in Iran's Aftab refinery incident, no deaths, state media says
J'khand HC asks state govt to furnish action taken report in foreign tourist's gang-rape