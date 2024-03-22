Left Menu

Delhi: Man attacks brother, mother after quarrel over 'offering sacrifice'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 01:10 IST
A man allegedly attacked his younger brother and mother in Delhi's Dwarka area following an argument over "offering sacrifice" to their goddess, police said on Thursday.

Accused Ravi has been arrested and the weapon of offence was recovered from him, they said.

''Information from RTR hospital was received at JP Kalan police station on Thursday that Abhishek, and his mother Nirmala, both were admitted with lacerated wounds on abdomen and face,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that Abhishek's sister Pooja told police that their elder brother Ravi attacked them with a knife.

''Following a written statement, an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against him. The team also seized the weapon of the offence,'' the officer said.

During interrogation, it came to fore that there was an issue as to who will "offer sacrifice" to their goddess on which the fight started, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

